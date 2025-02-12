Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Terrorism-Financing Charges Abused

By Human Rights Watch
(Manila) – Philippine authorities are filing baseless terrorism-financing charges against civil society groups and activists, apparently to be removed from the “grey list” of a global terrorism financing and money laundering watchdog, Human Rights Watch said today. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) visited the Philippines in January 2025 to determine whether the country can be removed from the organization’s list of countries subject to increased monitoring.Philippine authorities have been exploiting the organization’s grey-listing to harass organizations and activists in a surge…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
