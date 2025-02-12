Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

OpenAI’s new ‘deep research’ agent is still just a fallible tool – not a human-level expert

By Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
OpenAI has rolled out a new feature on ChatGPT that can produce reports at the level of a ‘research analyst’. But it doesn’t mean we can replace human thinking.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -

