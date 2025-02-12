Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diabetes during pregnancy can cause serious problems later – mothers need proper screening after birth

By Phyllis Ohene-Agyei., Doctoral Researcher in Maternal Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Women with gestational diabetes are at higher risk of cardiovascular disorders and mental health problems. But many don’t check their blood sugar after birth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Terrorism-Financing Charges Abused
~ Nobody wants to talk about AI safety. Instead they cling to 5 comforting myths
~ OpenAI’s new ‘deep research’ agent is still just a fallible tool – not a human-level expert
~ There’s a new push to teach Australian students about civics. Here are 6 ways to do it well
~ Helping teachers learn what works in the classroom − and what doesn’t − will get a lot harder without the Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences
~ Sam Kerr verdict: what it means for law in the UK and the star athlete’s soccer career
~ Measuring a Country’s Progress Goes Well Beyond GDP
~ Short-range drones: The deadliest threat to civilians in Ukraine
~ Latin America is moving fast to protect democracy from excesses of big tech
~ Is it true you need to love yourself before you can find romantic love? Here’s what philosophers say
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter