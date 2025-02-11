Helping teachers learn what works in the classroom − and what doesn’t − will get a lot harder without the Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences
By Nicole M. McNeil, Professor of Psychology, University of Notre Dame
Robert Stuart Siegler, Professor of Psychology and Education, Columbia University
The nonpartisan arm of the Education Department supports research and shares data on student progress. It identifies what works and what doesn’t.
- Tuesday, February 11, 2025