Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Sam Kerr verdict: what it means for law in the UK and the star athlete’s soccer career

By Megan McElhone, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University
The fallout from Sam Kerr’s UK court case, for racially aggravated harassment of a police officer, could have far-reaching ramifications.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
