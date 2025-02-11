Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Short-range drones: The deadliest threat to civilians in Ukraine

In January 2025, short-range drones caused more casualties than any other weapon in Ukraine, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a new report released on Tuesday. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America is moving fast to protect democracy from excesses of big tech
~ Is it true you need to love yourself before you can find romantic love? Here’s what philosophers say
~ Trump tariffs: there may be silver linings in the trade war storm clouds
~ How smarter greenhouses could improve the UK’s food security
~ Why is there an increase in lung cancer among women who have never smoked?
~ Most animals have their own version of tree rings – here’s how we biologists use them to help species thrive
~ What is Sudan virus and how similar is it to Ebola?
~ ‘When you’ve got nothing in your belly, you can’t concentrate’: teachers on the food banks they run in schools
~ With a ‘tradwife’ starring in Married at First Sight, a nostalgic vision of womanhood takes centre stage
~ Is Tesla’s sales slump down to Elon Musk?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter