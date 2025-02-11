Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it true you need to love yourself before you can find romantic love? Here’s what philosophers say

By Tony Milligan, Research Fellow in the Philosophy of Ethics, King's College London
A good deal of my own sense of value does not come from thinking nice thoughts about myself. It stems instead from being loved by my wife.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America is moving fast to protect democracy from excesses of big tech
~ Trump tariffs: there may be silver linings in the trade war storm clouds
~ How smarter greenhouses could improve the UK’s food security
~ Why is there an increase in lung cancer among women who have never smoked?
~ Most animals have their own version of tree rings – here’s how we biologists use them to help species thrive
~ What is Sudan virus and how similar is it to Ebola?
~ ‘When you’ve got nothing in your belly, you can’t concentrate’: teachers on the food banks they run in schools
~ With a ‘tradwife’ starring in Married at First Sight, a nostalgic vision of womanhood takes centre stage
~ Is Tesla’s sales slump down to Elon Musk?
~ Even as polarization surges, Americans believe they live in a compassionate country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter