Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump tariffs: there may be silver linings in the trade war storm clouds

By Scott Mahadeo, Senior Lecturer in Macroeconomics, University of Portsmouth
Gabriella Legrenzi, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Keele University
Reinhold Heinlein, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of the West of England
US tariffs – both threatened and imposed – on trade partners including China, Canada, Mexico and the EU quickly set off waves of retaliatory measures. The latest commodities in the sights of president Donald Trump are steel and aluminium – with tariffs of 25% announced for all imports. But not only do these taxes disrupt well-established trade flows, they ignite concerns over the very future of globalisation.

Yet amid this uncertainty, it’s possible that there may be a silver…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America is moving fast to protect democracy from excesses of big tech
~ Is it true you need to love yourself before you can find romantic love? Here’s what philosophers say
~ How smarter greenhouses could improve the UK’s food security
~ Why is there an increase in lung cancer among women who have never smoked?
~ Most animals have their own version of tree rings – here’s how we biologists use them to help species thrive
~ What is Sudan virus and how similar is it to Ebola?
~ ‘When you’ve got nothing in your belly, you can’t concentrate’: teachers on the food banks they run in schools
~ With a ‘tradwife’ starring in Married at First Sight, a nostalgic vision of womanhood takes centre stage
~ Is Tesla’s sales slump down to Elon Musk?
~ Even as polarization surges, Americans believe they live in a compassionate country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter