Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is there an increase in lung cancer among women who have never smoked?

By Pinar Uysal-Onganer, Reader in Molecular Biology, University of Westminster
Rising air pollution, changes in hormone levels, immune system imbalances and longer life expectancy are increasing the risk of lung cancer in women who have never touched a cigarette.The Conversation


