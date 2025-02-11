Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most animals have their own version of tree rings – here’s how we biologists use them to help species thrive

By Anna Sturrock, Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Essex
We have a natural fascination with time – how landscapes have been carved over millennia, how our bodies grow and sag with age, how the stars traverse the sky each night. Scientists probe the layers beneath our feet to understand the secrets of our past. Geologists and palaeontologists sample ice, rock and fossils to reconstruct past climates and species and archaeologists pick through ancient “dustbins” (middens) in excavation sites to reimagine our historical dinner time.

Similarly, most living things produce records of their own existence in layered body tissues – often in the form…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America is moving fast to protect democracy from excesses of big tech
~ Is it true you need to love yourself before you can find romantic love? Here’s what philosophers say
~ Trump tariffs: there may be silver linings in the trade war storm clouds
~ How smarter greenhouses could improve the UK’s food security
~ Why is there an increase in lung cancer among women who have never smoked?
~ What is Sudan virus and how similar is it to Ebola?
~ ‘When you’ve got nothing in your belly, you can’t concentrate’: teachers on the food banks they run in schools
~ With a ‘tradwife’ starring in Married at First Sight, a nostalgic vision of womanhood takes centre stage
~ Is Tesla’s sales slump down to Elon Musk?
~ Even as polarization surges, Americans believe they live in a compassionate country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter