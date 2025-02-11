Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘When you’ve got nothing in your belly, you can’t concentrate’: teachers on the food banks they run in schools

By Sharon Vince, Lecturer in Education and Early Years, University of West London
Alice Bradbury, Professor of Sociology of Education, UCL
Across England, schools are running food banks to help the children and their families. Research suggests that 21% of schools in England now offer some form of food charity.

In our recently published book, we carried out research at 12 schools and nurseries with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
