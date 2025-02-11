Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Is Tesla’s sales slump down to Elon Musk?

By James Obiegbu, Lecturer in Experiential Marketing and Management, Bournemouth University
Gretchen Larsen, Professor in Marketing, Durham University Business School, Durham University
Over the past couple of years, the seemingly steady rightward drift of Elon Musk has culminated in actions and statements that have sparked broad controversy. Musk – visionary CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and founder of X Corp – is a man on a mission to get humanity to Mars.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
