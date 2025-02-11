Tolerance.ca
Jim Chalmers wants to fix Australia’s broken road tax system. Here’s what one solution might look like

By Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Hadi Ghaderi, Professor in Supply Chain and Freight Innovation, Swinburne University of Technology
Australia’s road tax system has a problem. Revenue from the fuel excise – the primary way we tax motoring – has been declining steadily as a proportion of government revenue over the past two decades.

Politicians, policy experts and business leaders have all long called for reform. Now, change could be on the horizon.

© The Conversation -
