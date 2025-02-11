Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A fierce tussle over a Northern Territory river reveals Australia’s stark choice on water justice

By Quentin Grafton, Australian Laureate Professor of Economics, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Anne Poelina, Professor and Chair Indigenous Knowledges & Senior Research Fellow Nulungu Institute of Research University of Notre Dame & Chair Martuwarra Fitzroy River Council, University of Notre Dame Australia
Sarah Milne, Associate Professor, Head of Resources, Environment and Development Department, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The NT government has given billions of litres of water from the Roper River to irrigators. When will Australia start managing our rivers for the future?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
