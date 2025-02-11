Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is declining trust in Australian unis. Federal government policy is a big part of the problem

By Graeme Turner, Emeritus Professor of Cultural Studies, The University of Queensland
As we head towards the federal election, both sides of politics are making a point of criticising universities and questioning their role in the community.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has accused unis of focusing on “woke” issues that “just aren’t cutting it around kitchen tables”.

The Albanese government has also accused universities of being out of touch. A Labor-chaired Senate committee has just…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
