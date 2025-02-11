Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Emilia Pérez: 5 Mexican films that do justice to victims of the drug cartels

By Luis Gómez Romero, Senior Lecturer in Human Rights, Constitutional Law and Legal Theory, University of Wollongong
María de la Macarena Iribarne González, Lecturer, School of Law, University of Wollongong
Oscar frontrunner Emilia Pérez has received mixed reactions from the film industry, critics and general audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes it holds a 72% critic score – but a dismal 17% from viewers.

Mexican audiences have been particularly harsh. On its opening weekend in Mexico, the film grossed only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
