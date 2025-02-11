Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As global leaders, Canada and Norway’s co-operation is timely in the face of surging energy demand

By Ian H. Rowlands, Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Siddharth Sareen, Research Professor, Centre for Climate and Energy Transformation, Fridtjof Nansen Institute
Canada and Norway have been global leaders in the transition to green energy infrastructure. As global demand for energy increases, these countries are in prime position to collaborate and continue to lead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
