Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s history uncovered: the 1,000-year gap they don’t teach in school

By Peter Delius, Professor emeritus, University of the Witwatersrand
Linell Chewins, Research Associate, University of the Witwatersrand
Tim Forssman, Senior Lecturer, University of Mpumalanga
Between the 10th and 15th centuries, the gold market boomed, especially in Egypt, Persia, India and China. Southern Africa played a crucial role in meeting demand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
