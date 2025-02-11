South Africa’s history uncovered: the 1,000-year gap they don’t teach in school
By Peter Delius, Professor emeritus, University of the Witwatersrand
Linell Chewins, Research Associate, University of the Witwatersrand
Tim Forssman, Senior Lecturer, University of Mpumalanga
Between the 10th and 15th centuries, the gold market boomed, especially in Egypt, Persia, India and China. Southern Africa played a crucial role in meeting demand.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 11, 2025