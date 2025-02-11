Living with multiple chronic conditions cuts lives short – but Africans are overlooked in research
By Isaac Kisiangani, Researcher and PhD student, African Population and Health Research Center
Michele Ramsay, Director of the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience, Professor in the Division of Human Genetics, University of the Witwatersrand
Michelle Kamp, Postdoctoral researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
People of African descent often have non-communicable and infectious diseases at the same time. Research needs to be done into integrated treatment.
