Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Living with multiple chronic conditions cuts lives short – but Africans are overlooked in research

By Isaac Kisiangani, Researcher and PhD student, African Population and Health Research Center
Michele Ramsay, Director of the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience, Professor in the Division of Human Genetics, University of the Witwatersrand
Michelle Kamp, Postdoctoral researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
People of African descent often have non-communicable and infectious diseases at the same time. Research needs to be done into integrated treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
