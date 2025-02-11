Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online brain rot is undermining our ability to tell meaningful stories

By Masoud Kianpour, Senior Research Fellow, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration program, Toronto Metropolitan University
I teach a course on the relationship between social media and society at Durham College. As part of their assessments, I ask my students to reflect on their social media use.

A recurring theme is that they cannot be separated from their smartphones. Many admit to spending significant time daily on social media watching short videos without a clear purpose and as a way to procrastinate on more productive activities.

There…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As global leaders, Canada and Norway’s co-operation is timely in the face of surging energy demand
~ Online romance scams: who Nigeria and Ghana’s fraudsters are, how they operate, and why they do it
~ South Africa’s history uncovered: the 1,000-year gap they don’t teach in school
~ Living with multiple chronic conditions cuts lives short – but Africans are overlooked in research
~ How narrow views of romance inform which marriages are seen as legitimate
~ Why annexing Canada would destroy the United States
~ We hear about the health impact of climate-related events. But what about the health-care workers who respond to them?
~ France Backtracks on Corporate Accountability in the EU
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of three Gezi Park defendants brings chronicle of injustice to an end
~ Europe: European Court of Human Rights to hear landmark ‘pushback’ cases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter