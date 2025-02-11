We hear about the health impact of climate-related events. But what about the health-care workers who respond to them?
By Christopher Buse, Assistant Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Sandra Smiley, MD Candidate, University of British Columbia
Tim K. Takaro, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Health systems are made up of people who are often members of the same disaster-stricken communities they serve. They respond to climate-related events, but are affected by them too.
