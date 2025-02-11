Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Backtracks on Corporate Accountability in the EU

By Human Rights Watch
The French government is obstructing implementation of landmark corporate accountability legislation in the European Union, despite continued evidence of major French companies’ links to human rights abuses.On February 6, an investigation by French media outlet Disclose, in collaboration with the television program Cash Investigation, revealed that clothing products manufactured for leading French sport retailer Decathlon had come from factories in China using Uyghur forced labor.The investigation found that a subsidiary of a key Decathlon supplier operated a factory in Xinjiang, where…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
