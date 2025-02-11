Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Acquittal of three Gezi Park defendants brings chronicle of injustice to an end

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the acquittal at the retrial of Mücella Yapıcı, Hakan Altınay and Yiğit Ekmekçi, whose initial convictions and 18-year prison sentences in connection with mass protests in 2013 were overturned in September 2023, Milena Buyum, Amnesty International’s Senior Türkiye Campaigner, said:  “Today’s decision brings an end to the politically motivated prosecution of Mücella Yapıcı, […] The post Türkiye: Acquittal of three Gezi Park defendants brings chronicle of injustice to an end  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
