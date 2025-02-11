Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A music expert’s tips on making an unforgettable mixtape (or playlist) for your Valentine

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
There’s something about tangible music that the digital world simply can’t touch. Whether that’s putting a new record on the turntable, popping a shiny CD out of its jewel case or clicking a tape into place on a cassette deck.

I still remember a time when cassette was king – when the ultimate Christmas present was a pack of blank tapes, and recording your favourite songs from the radio without the interference of the DJ’s voice was a skill to be proud of.

Then, of course, there was the mixtape. Lovingly compiled over weeks, dubbed from CDs, other cassettes, the radio or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of three Gezi Park defendants brings chronicle of injustice to an end
~ Europe: European Court of Human Rights to hear landmark ‘pushback’ cases
~ Albanese government looking to acquire Rex Airlines if buyer can’t be found
~ Struggling with money? Here are 5 tips for growing your income from a financial expert
~ Camp Hill virus explained: what are the risks of a henipavirus outbreak in America?
~ Five ways that illustrations can tell climate justice stories
~ Podcasts are a great tool for political persuasion – just ask this 18th century thinker
~ Art and science illuminate the same subtle proportions in tree branches
~ Rural Americans don’t live as long as those in cities − new research
~ Whether Christians should prioritize care for migrants as much as for fellow citizens has been debated for centuries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter