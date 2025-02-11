Tolerance.ca
Camp Hill virus explained: what are the risks of a henipavirus outbreak in America?

By Shirin Ashraf, Postdoctoral Researcher, MRC-Centre for Virus Research, University of Glasgow
A new pathogen, called Camp Hill virus, was recently discovered in Alabama, drawing attention to a group of viruses known as henipaviruses. This is a big deal because other viruses in this group are linked to serious, often fatal, disease, and this is the first time one of them has been found in North America.

Camp Hill virus was discovered by looking at tissue samples from short-tailed shrews that were collected in 2021. It’s a new species of virus that’s related to other dangerous viruses such as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
