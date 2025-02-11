Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcasts are a great tool for political persuasion – just ask this 18th century thinker

By Katie East, Senior Lecturer in the History of Radical Ideas, Newcastle University
Podcasts have been around for more than two decades, but the last few years – and particularly their influence in the 2024 US election – have solidified their role in the media landscape.

Some of the most popular podcasts in the US and UK (such as The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rest is Politics) have a conversational format. They typically include two or more people discussing topics in an unstructured, uncensored way. The hosts and guests are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of three Gezi Park defendants brings chronicle of injustice to an end
~ Europe: European Court of Human Rights to hear landmark ‘pushback’ cases
~ Albanese government looking to acquire Rex Airlines if buyer can’t be found
~ Struggling with money? Here are 5 tips for growing your income from a financial expert
~ A music expert’s tips on making an unforgettable mixtape (or playlist) for your Valentine
~ Camp Hill virus explained: what are the risks of a henipavirus outbreak in America?
~ Five ways that illustrations can tell climate justice stories
~ Art and science illuminate the same subtle proportions in tree branches
~ Rural Americans don’t live as long as those in cities − new research
~ Whether Christians should prioritize care for migrants as much as for fellow citizens has been debated for centuries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter