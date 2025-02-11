Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Art and science illuminate the same subtle proportions in tree branches

By Mitchell Newberry, Research Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Michigan
Do artists and scientists see the same thing in the shape of trees? As a scientist who studies branching patterns in living things, I’m starting to think so.

Piet Mondrian was an early 20th-century abstract artist and art theorist obsessed with simplicity and essence of form. Even people who have never heard of Mondrian will likely recognize his iconic irregular grids of rectangles.

When I saw Mondrian’s 1911 “Gray…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of three Gezi Park defendants brings chronicle of injustice to an end
~ Europe: European Court of Human Rights to hear landmark ‘pushback’ cases
~ Albanese government looking to acquire Rex Airlines if buyer can’t be found
~ Struggling with money? Here are 5 tips for growing your income from a financial expert
~ A music expert’s tips on making an unforgettable mixtape (or playlist) for your Valentine
~ Camp Hill virus explained: what are the risks of a henipavirus outbreak in America?
~ Five ways that illustrations can tell climate justice stories
~ Podcasts are a great tool for political persuasion – just ask this 18th century thinker
~ Rural Americans don’t live as long as those in cities − new research
~ Whether Christians should prioritize care for migrants as much as for fellow citizens has been debated for centuries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter