Rural Americans don’t live as long as those in cities − new research
By Elizabeth Currid-Halkett, James Irvine Chair in Urban and Regional Planning and Professor of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Bryan Tysinger, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Southern California
Jack Chapel, Postdoctoral Scholar in Economics, University of Southern California
The study shows rates for smoking, obesity and chronic conditions such as heart disease are comparatively higher in rural areas, leading to shorter life expectancy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 11, 2025