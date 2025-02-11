Tolerance.ca
The New Yorker turns 100 − how a poker game pipe dream became a publishing powerhouse

By Christopher B. Daly, Professor Emeritus of Journalism, Boston University
The magazine, founder Harold Ross famously declared, would not be ‘edited for the old lady in Dubuque.’ A century later, it stands as a testament to his bold, uncompromising vision.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of three Gezi Park defendants brings chronicle of injustice to an end
~ Europe: European Court of Human Rights to hear landmark ‘pushback’ cases
~ Albanese government looking to acquire Rex Airlines if buyer can’t be found
~ Struggling with money? Here are 5 tips for growing your income from a financial expert
~ A music expert’s tips on making an unforgettable mixtape (or playlist) for your Valentine
~ Camp Hill virus explained: what are the risks of a henipavirus outbreak in America?
~ Five ways that illustrations can tell climate justice stories
~ Podcasts are a great tool for political persuasion – just ask this 18th century thinker
~ Art and science illuminate the same subtle proportions in tree branches
~ Rural Americans don’t live as long as those in cities − new research
