Human Rights Observatory

Learning a new language? Your mindset matters more than ‘having a knack’

By Xijia Zhang, Graduate Student, Department of Psychology, University of Alberta
Kimberly A. Noels, Full Professor, Psychology Department, University of Alberta
If you stumble when you need to talk to someone in a language that isn’t your native language, do you think: “I just don’t have the knack for languages” or “Maybe I am not cut out to learn another language?”

Learning and using a language other than your mother tongue can be a daunting challenge. The good news is that everyone is smart enough to learn another language. An important part of that process is developing a mindset that will help you to succeed.

What is a language mindset?


We…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
