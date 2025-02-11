Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: New Jersey Indiscriminately Prosecutes Children as Adults

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – A New Jersey law that allows prosecutors to unilaterally decide whether children are tried as adults is causing devastating harm, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The law disproportionately affects children of color, yields arbitrary geographic disparities, and prioritizes punishment over rehabilitation. New Jersey lawmakers should end this harmful practice and put in place meaningful judicial oversight to ensure fairer outcomes for children. February 11, 2025 “Kids You Throw Away” New Jersey’s Indiscriminate Prosecution of Children as Adults Download…


© Human Rights Watch -
