Social media groups can offer support to new parents. Here’s how to tell if there’s marketing involved

By Nicole Bridges, Senior Lecturer in Public Relations and Director of Academic Program - Communication, Creative Industries, Screen Media, Western Sydney University
For new parents struggling with challenges such as breastfeeding and sleep deprivation, social media can be a great place to turn for advice. Digital platforms such as Facebook and Reddit host a range of groups that offer peer support and information.

Research shows connecting with other new parents can also foster a sense of community.

But there is growing concern businesses and influencers may also be using groups to push certain products and services.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
