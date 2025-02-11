Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia improves on global corruption rankings, but there is still work to be done

By A J Brown, Professor of Public Policy & Law, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University
The latest annual Corruption Perceptions Index shows Australia has reversed its decade-long slide, ranking back in the top 10 least corrupt countries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media groups can offer support to new parents. Here’s how to tell if there’s marketing involved
~ India: Authorities must uphold human rights and end violence in Manipur following Biren Singh’s resignation
~ Tunisian torture victims seek justice at the UN after years of judicial failure in national courts
~ Byelections show Labor is in trouble in Victoria – but how much will Peter Dutton benefit?
~ Explainer: what does it actually mean to ‘firm’ renewables?
~ American Primeval includes brutal displays of Mormon violence, but the reality was arguably worse
~ What are physician assistants? Can they fix the doctor shortage?
~ Whether we carve out an exemption or not, Trump’s latest tariffs will still hit Australia
~ Is Steve Smith set to become the best? What data says about Test cricket’s elite 10,000+ run club
~ As Trump abandons the old world order, NZ must find its place in a new ‘Pax Autocratica’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter