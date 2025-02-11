Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Byelections show Labor is in trouble in Victoria – but how much will Peter Dutton benefit?

By Paul Strangio, Emeritus Professor of Politics, Monash University
What do the weekend byelection results in Victoria tell us about Peter Dutton’s prospects in one of Labor’s strongest states?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: Authorities must uphold human rights and end violence in Manipur following Biren Singh’s resignation
~ Tunisian torture victims seek justice at the UN after years of judicial failure in national courts
~ Explainer: what does it actually mean to ‘firm’ renewables?
~ American Primeval includes brutal displays of Mormon violence, but the reality was arguably worse
~ What are physician assistants? Can they fix the doctor shortage?
~ Whether we carve out an exemption or not, Trump’s latest tariffs will still hit Australia
~ Is Steve Smith set to become the best? What data says about Test cricket’s elite 10,000+ run club
~ As Trump abandons the old world order, NZ must find its place in a new ‘Pax Autocratica’
~ Do men and women agree on how easy it is for each other to find a job or a date?
~ Trump agrees to consider Australian exemption from tariffs, describing Albanese as ‘very fine man’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter