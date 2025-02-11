Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Trump abandons the old world order, NZ must find its place in a new ‘Pax Autocratica’

By Chris Ogden, Associate Professor in Global Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
As Donald Trump embraces a multipolar world where raw power dominates, New Zealand will find itself in a global minority of democracies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
