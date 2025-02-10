Tolerance.ca
What you need to know about the new implants to patch up failing hearts – is it really a ‘breakthrough’?

By John Martin, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, UCL
There are many difficulties in converting any biological research into a medicine that will treat patients. Because of the complexity involved, these difficulties apply especially to translating cell research in the laboratory to a successful treatment for heart failure, where the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly.

The definitive treatment for heart failure is a heart transplant – a difficult and costly procedure. Pills are prescribed for the condition, but they only delay death and are not effective in changing the cause of the disease.

Fifteen to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
