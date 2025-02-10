Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI dating is about data, not love: How to resist the tech takeover of romance

By Treena Orchard, Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
Tech companies have woven AI into everything from facial recognition software to voice-activated assistants and sexbots. Now, it’s being inserted into online dating.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
