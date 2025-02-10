Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online algorithms could help save the planet with just a few small tweaks

By Martin Gibert, Chercheur en éthique de l'intelligence artificielle, Université de Montréal
Lê Nguyên Hoang, Enseignant et vulgarisateur, Tedxsaclay, École polytechnique
Maxime Lambrecht, Lecturer and communicator in ethics, Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain)
By slightly altering their algorithms, video sharing websites like YouTube could help achieve vital advances in climate action across the political spectrum.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
