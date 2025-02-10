Tolerance.ca
Antisemitism goes beyond overt acts of hate – subtle forms of bias take their toll, too

By Mareike Riedel, Senior lecturer in law, Macquarie University
Alarming incidents of antisemitism have sparked a political debate in Australia. But tackling the problem requires looking at structural forms of antisemitism, too.The Conversation


