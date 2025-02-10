Tolerance.ca
Australia’s clinical guidelines shape our health care. Why do so many still ignore sex and gender?

By Maggie Kirkman, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Jane Fisher, Finkel Professor of Global Health, Monash University
You’ve heard of the gender pay gap. What about the gap in medical care?

Cardiovascular diseases – which can lead to heart attack and stroke – are one of the leading causes of death for women in Australia.

But women are less likely than men to receive preventive care for heart disease, such as appropriate medication. One study in New South Wales showed women admitted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
