Human Rights Observatory

Nature and shops: here’s what people told us they want most from urban planning

By Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Silvia Serrao-Neumann, Associate Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Xinyu Fu, Senior Lecturer of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
People want easy access to green spaces and shops and they don’t want to travel more than 20 minutes to get there – but women feel a lot less comfortable after dark.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
