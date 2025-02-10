Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why so many Latino voters supported Donald Trump

By Julia Young, Associate Professor, History, Catholic University of America
Gema Kloppe-Santamaría, Lecturer in Sociology, University College Cork
For many observers of the 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump’s ability to harness so much of the Latino vote remains one of the more puzzling issues. Latino votersmen in particular – swung decisivelyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What public-private-partnership scandals can tell us about wrongdoing in the water industry
~ How the brain can miraculously switch off pain
~ What you need to know about the new implants to patch up failing hearts – is it really a ‘breakthrough’?
~ Ecuador election heads to runoff – Indigenous movement now holds key to the outcome
~ There isn’t enough ‘sustainable’ aviation fuel to make a dent in our emissions – and there won’t be for years
~ ‘We’d just switch everything off’: six in ten social housing tenants go without essentials to pay rent
~ While the world is distracted by Trump, here’s how Putin and Musk are weakening European democracies
~ AI dating is about data, not love: How to resist the tech takeover of romance
~ Prioritizing nuclear power and natural gas over renewable energy is a risky move for Ontario’s energy future
~ Online algorithms could help save the planet with just a few small tweaks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter