Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Lifesaving Programs Remain Suspended Despite Waivers

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – US State Department waivers on suspended foreign assistance worldwide have not resulted in the resumption of many vital programs protecting and promoting human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. President Donald Trump’s executive order on January 20, 2025, suspending $44 billion in funds administered by the US State Department, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), are affecting thousands of programs around the globe and endangering the health, safety, and livelihoods of millions of people.“President…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What public-private-partnership scandals can tell us about wrongdoing in the water industry
~ How the brain can miraculously switch off pain
~ What you need to know about the new implants to patch up failing hearts – is it really a ‘breakthrough’?
~ Ecuador election heads to runoff – Indigenous movement now holds key to the outcome
~ There isn’t enough ‘sustainable’ aviation fuel to make a dent in our emissions – and there won’t be for years
~ ‘We’d just switch everything off’: six in ten social housing tenants go without essentials to pay rent
~ While the world is distracted by Trump, here’s how Putin and Musk are weakening European democracies
~ AI dating is about data, not love: How to resist the tech takeover of romance
~ Prioritizing nuclear power and natural gas over renewable energy is a risky move for Ontario’s energy future
~ Online algorithms could help save the planet with just a few small tweaks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter