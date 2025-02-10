Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi woman imprisoned for tweeting in support of women’s rights released after four-year ordeal

By Amnesty International
Responding to the release of Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi Arabian woman, who has spent more than four years imprisoned on terrorism-related charges for posting tweets in support of women’s rights, Amnesty International’s Middle East Researcher, Dana Ahmed, said: “Salma al-Shehab’s ordeal in prison is finally over. For more than four years she has been subjected […] The post Saudi woman imprisoned for tweeting in support of women’s rights released after four-year ordeal appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gut-wrenching love: What a fresh look at the ‘Good Samaritan’ story says for ethics today
~ How the human neck became a locus of power, beauty and frailty
~ Russia’s shrinking world: The war in Ukraine and Moscow’s global reach
~ 5 premium online research tools all Philly students can use for free
~ Teen girls are facing an increased risk of suicide − and stress related to sexual identity might be contributing to it
~ Are animals smart? From dolphin language to toolmaking crows, lots of species have obvious intelligence
~ Here’s how researchers are helping AIs get their facts straight
~ Poor sleep and addiction go hand in hand − understanding how could lead to new treatments for opioid use disorder
~ A boycott campaign fuels tension between Black shoppers and Black-owned brands – evoking the long struggle for ‘consumer citizenship’
~ Why the price of your favorite chocolate will continue to rise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter