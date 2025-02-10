Teen girls are facing an increased risk of suicide − and stress related to sexual identity might be contributing to it
By Joseph Cimpian, Professor of Economics and Education Policy, New York University
Mollie McQuillan, Assistant Professor in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, University of Wisconsin-Madison
While more young people openly identify as LGBQ, many still face substantial challenges that can contribute to a greater prevalence of mental health concerns.
- Monday, February 10, 2025