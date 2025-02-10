Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor sleep and addiction go hand in hand − understanding how could lead to new treatments for opioid use disorder

By Ryan Logan, Professor of Psychiatry, UMass Chan Medical School
Mackenzie Gamble, Ph.D. Candidate in Molecular and Translational Medicine, Boston University
A good night’s sleep often sets the stage for a positive day. But for the nearly quarter of American adults struggling with mental illness, a good night’s rest is often elusive.

For patients with psychiatric conditions from addiction to mood disorders such as depression,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
