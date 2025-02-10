Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Nigerian residents take Shell to UK High court following 10-year fight for justice

By Amnesty International
After a decade-long fight for justice, the Preliminary Issues Trial of Nigerian Law for Shell vs Ogale and Bille communities is set to take place at the UK High Court from 13 February to 10 March 2025. Ten years ago, residents from the Bille and Ogale communities in Nigeria claimed their livelihoods had been destroyed […] The post Global: Nigerian residents take Shell to UK High court following 10-year fight for justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


