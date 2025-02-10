Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uncertain times for NGOs and foreign assistance in Georgia

By Kelly Chaib De Mares
In 2024, the government of Georgia faced a series of sweeping decisions from foreign governments and institutions to suspend financial and development aid for the first time since the country's independence.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
