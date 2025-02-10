Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Announcing the Indigenous Language Digital Activism Summit: Join us in Mexico City on March 15!

By Rising Voices
The ADLI25 Summit will be a space to facilitate peer learning and exchange between Indigenous language digital activists, who are working to promote, preserve and revitalize Indigenous languages of Mexico in digital spaces


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What do the changes to IUD access mean for Australian women?
~ Negotiations for UN Tax Treaty Present Historic Opportunity for Rights
~ Trump is now flagging tariffs on steel and aluminium. Can Albanese win an exemption for Australia?
~ Different songs for different days: why it’s important to actively choose the music for your mood
~ Golf courses can be safe havens for wildlife and beacons of biodiversity
~ As Coles slashes its product range, will well-known brands disappear from supermarket shelves?
~ With ‘damp drinking’ and ‘zebra striping’, Gen Z are embracing moderation – not abstinence – from alcohol
~ Global/France: AI Action Summit must meaningfully center binding and enforceable regulation to curb AI-driven harms
~ AI is being used in social services – but we must make sure it doesn’t traumatise clients
~ NZ households will be slightly worse off if Trump triggers a trade war – new modelling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter