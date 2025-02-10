Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI is being used in social services – but we must make sure it doesn’t traumatise clients

By Suvradip Maitra, PhD Student, Australian National University
Lyndal Sleep, Senior lecturer, Queensland Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research, CQUniversity Australia
Paul Henman, Professor, Digital Sociology and Social Policy, The University of Queensland
Suzanna Fay, Associate Professor in Criminology, The University of Queensland
If you need to access social services, you deserve to know whether the provider is using artificial intelligence in any way.


Read complete article

© The Conversation
